A man who was fired as a police officer after working other jobs while on disability status, including as an attorney, cannot pursue more than $1 million in back pay from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that Robert Bless, who was fired after he was discovered to have worked as a lawyer and a McHenry County Board commissioner without permission from the sheriff’s office, filed baseless claims for lost wages. It also held that the Cook County …