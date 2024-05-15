A property owner does not have to face a lawsuit from a tenant who allegedly suffered injuries after falling down a staircase.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff failed to diligently serve both the individual and corporate owners with the complaint.Justice Nathaniel R. Howse delivered the judgment of the court.Sergio Lopez sued Bruce Wallenberg and 1826 W. Erie LLC in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging premises liability and negligence.He also alleged the back staircase where he fell had …