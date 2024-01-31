An apartment owners association does not have to face a negligence lawsuit over injuries sustained by a woman who slipped and fell in one of its parking lots, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff was not diligent or accurate in her attempt to serve the defendant and that the case should not be remanded to determine whether it was prejudiced by the delay.Justice Liam C. Brennan delivered the judgment of the court.Evangelina Gutierrez sued Quail Run Apartment …