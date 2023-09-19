A circuit judge incorrectly denied more than $110,000 in prejudgment interest to a plaintiff who sued his former employer, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court ruled that language in the sales contract satisfied the requirements to obtain prejudgment interest under the Interest Act. It also wrote that the trial judge erred in reducing the plaintiff’s attorney fees and rejected the defendant’s arguments relating to the judge’s interpretation of the contract between the …