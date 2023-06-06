A state appellate panel found an Arlington Heights community hospital is not vicariously liable in a medical malpractice suit a patient brought against two physicians who were acting as independent contractors rather than employees of the facility.In a non-precedential Rule 23 order Friday, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court upheld a ruling by the Cook County Circuit Court, granting partial summary judgment to Northwest Community Hospital.Justice Sanjay T. Tailor delivered the judgment of the court.“We …