A group of staffing agencies and their client accused of a “no-poach” and wage-fixing conspiracy were not exempt from laws set by the Illinois Antitrust Act, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court held that the services provided by staffing agencies are generally not excluded from the act’s coverage and that the per se rule can apply to horizontal agreements facilitated by vertical noncompetitors when such agreements restrain competition.Justice Thomas E. Hoffman …