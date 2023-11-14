A state appellate panel declined to revive negligence claims related to a double-fatal crash involving a semi-truck with an allegedly defective rear underride protection system, setting up an appeal that will ask the Illinois Supreme Court to re-examine a 50-year-old precedent.Underride protection typically consists of steel bars that hang from the backs of large trucks to prevent a passenger vehicle from moving underneath in a rear crash. In Mieher v. Brown, 54 Ill. 2d 539 (1973), the court essentially held that a …