A trial judge correctly denied police retirement benefits to convicted murderer Drew Peterson, a state appellate panel ruled. A panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court ruled that the board of trustees of the Bolingbrook Police Pension Fund did not err in determining a connection between Peterson’s duties as a police officer and the murder of his ex-wife. Justice Mary K. O’Brien delivered the judgment of the court.In 2009, Peterson was charged with the first-degree murder of his former wife, Kathleen Savio, who was found …