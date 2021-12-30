A state appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of a petition by Pike County restaurant and tavern owners asserting that the state’s temporary prohibition of indoor dining because of COVID-19 constituted a takeover of their personal property interests.A panel of the 4th District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiffs did not properly establish a right to mandamus relief.Justice Robert J. Steigmann delivered the judgment of the court.In September 2020, a group of 15 restaurants and taverns in Pike County filed an amended …