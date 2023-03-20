A former accountant for a retail leasing company did not have the authority to file a qui tam action against it on behalf of the city for allegedly owing more than $16 million in unpaid lease taxes, an appeals court panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court held that the plaintiff’s claim was barred by the Chicago Municipal Code.Justice Sanjay T. Tailor delivered the judgment, with opinion.Deborah Walton sued Progressive Leasing, LLC, its subsidiary NPRTO Leasing LLC and Aaron’s Holding Co. on …