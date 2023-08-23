An automotive technician who injured his back when a car fell from an automotive lift and landed on him as he was changing its oil does not have a negligence case against the landlord of the Naperville auto shop, a state appellate panel ruled. In a nonprecedential Rule 23 order Monday, a panel of 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed a Kane County circuit court ruling granting summary judgment in favor of the landlord Mark Hall.Isamel De Aquino, a technician at Sparks Complete Car Care in Naperville, sued Hall for his …