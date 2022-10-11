Two referenda on the ballot in Dolton seeking to establish recall procedure and to recall the incumbent mayor are invalid, a state appellate panel ruled. Tiffany Henyard was elected as village president, or mayor, of the Village of Dolton last year. At a special meeting on Dec. 8, 2021, the six-member village board adopted resolutions placing the referenda on the June 28, 2022 election ballot. The first referendum question sought to establish a “law” in Dolton allowing for recall of village officials, while the second …