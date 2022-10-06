A nursing home’s arbitration agreement with a man whose mother died under its care is not enforceable, a state appellate panel held.Paul Calusinski, as independent administrator of his mother’s estate, brought a wrongful death and survival action against Alden Poplar Creek Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Inc., doing business as Alden Poplar Creek, and Alden Management Services, Inc.Calusinski’s mother, Margaret Hostetler, developed a pressure sore at the nursing home that required debridement and …