A lawsuit by a former employee against Union Pacific Railroad Co. alleging physical battery and negligence by a supervisor must be retried, a state appellate panel ruled.A majority of the 5th District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff’s closing arguments deprived the defendants of a fair trial and prejudiced the jury.Justice James R. Moore delivered the judgment of the court.In February 2017, John McCarthy filed a two-count complaint against Union Pacific, his former employer, in St. Clair County Circuit Court …