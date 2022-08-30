A group of Illinois residents failed to establish reasonable grounds to remove a proposed constitutional amendment on collective bargaining from the November 2022 ballot, a state appellate panel ruled. A panel of the 4th District Appellate Court rejected a lawsuit against the Illinois Board of Elections and its members, Secretary of State Jesse White and state Comptroller Susana Mendoza.The suit attempted to prevent the board from using public funds to place on the ballot a proposed amendment that would establish a …