A state appellate panel reversed a man’s conviction as an armed habitual criminal, agreeing with his claims that he received ineffective counsel in the trial court and that the admission of prior convictions unfairly prejudiced the jury against him.Justice Mark M. Boie delivered the judgment of the 5th District appellate court, with opinion. The trial court should have allowed the man to stipulate to being a felon, which would have prevented the use of highly prejudicial evidence against him, he wrote.Joevon Taylor …