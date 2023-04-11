A state appellate panel revived a lawsuit in which a woman alleged she injured her knee while assisting a man injured in a car accident.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that while the plaintiff incorrectly claimed that the trial court violated both a Cook County Circuit Court rule and a pre-established trial certification order, there was a genuine issue of material fact as to whether the defendant caused her injuries.Justice David R. Navarro delivered the judgment of the court.Krystal Decker sued …