A group of plaintiffs had standing to challenge the judgment of a Chicago department that found them liable for violating a city traffic ordinance by using mobile phones while driving, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the department did have authority to adjudicate two of the violations that occurred before a 2014 amendment of the Illinois Vehicle Code, as the law then was not similar enough to the city ordinance to override it.Justice Jesse G. Reyes delivered the …