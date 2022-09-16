A trial judge erred in granting summary judgment to an insurance company over its duty to defend a Chicago homebuilder against damages caused by the allegedly defective work of a subcontractor, a state appellate panel held.The Church Street Station Townhome Owners Association filed a suit for breach of contract and the implied warranty of habitability against M/I Homes of Chicago, LLC, a home construction company.The association alleged defects in a multiple-building residential townhome development in Hanover. M/I Homes …