A state appellate court revived the case of a man who sued a general contractor for negligence after sustaining a spinal injury at a job site.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the contractor owed a duty of care to the plaintiff, a commercial electrician working on a project to modify a dam at Busse Woods Reservoir near Elk Grove Village.Justice James Fitzgerald Smith delivered the judgment of the court.Joseph Ellis sued general contractor ICC Group, Inc. in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging …