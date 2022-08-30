A trial judge incorrectly barred evidence in a lawsuit by siblings suing their brother over his management of their late mother’s trust and estate, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court ruled that the evidence should not have been barred under the Dead Man’s Act, which prohibits a witness from testifying about communications or transactions with a person who has since died.But it also found the siblings failed to establish a breach of fiduciary duty and conversion.Justice George Bridges …