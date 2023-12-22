The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office incorrectly claimed a blanket exception to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by an inmate, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court found prosecutors incorrectly cited a section of FOIA in support of its claim and remanded the case to determine whether an exception applies.Justice Debra B. Walker delivered the judgment of the court.Daniel Makiel filed a complaint against Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx, seeking a …