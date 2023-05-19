A Kankakee hospital will have to face a negligence lawsuit filed by an employee who allegedly suffered injuries after slipping and falling on campus.A panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court ruled that the trial judge improperly granted summary judgment to the hospital. Justice Liam C. Brennan delivered the judgment of the court.Breanne Dupuis sued various corporate entities of Riverside Health System in Kankakee County Circuit Court, alleging negligence. Dupuis, an employee of Riverside Medical Center, alleged that she …