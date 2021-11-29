An Illinois appellate panel remanded the case of a man who alleged he was fired from his job because of a physical disability.The 2nd District appellate panel ruled that the plaintiff’s complaint against his former employer was not time barred and that he was protected by the Illinois Human Rights Act.Justice Donald C. Hudson delivered the judgment with opinion.Plaintiff Theodore Jackson was employed at steel fabricator TSA Processing’s Bensenville location in 2013. While employed, he informed the company that he suffered …