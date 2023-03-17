Two local law firms were not entitled to more than $1.69 million in unpaid fees from former clients based on their contingency agreement, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that Andrew Levenfeld & Associates, Ltd. and Stephen J. Schlegel, Ltd.’s agreement with their former clients was unenforceable. But the panel found that their provided services did warrant an award of attorney fees in some capacity.Justice Bertina E. Lampkin delivered the judgment of the court, with …