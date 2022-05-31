A state appellate panel rejected disability benefits for a University of Illinois employee under the Workers’ Compensation Act, ruling that he had pre-existing issues impacting his shoulder injuries.A panel of the 4th District Appellate Court, Workers’ Compensation Commission Division, ruled the man, who had previously had his benefits approved three times, did not prove that the injuries were caused by his work driving a snowplow for the university.Justice William E. Holdridge delivered the judgment of the court.Clyde …