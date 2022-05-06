The city of Chicago must face a lawsuit alleging that it violated the Illinois Vehicle Code with high fees on city sticker tickets, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court determined that a $250 cap on per-violation fines and penalties applies in this case, not the $500 that the city argued should apply as a more recent amendment.Justice Mary L. Mikva delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.In July 2018, Mike Blaha filed a complaint in Cook County Circuit Court — together …