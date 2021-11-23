A state appellate panel reversed a drug conviction after finding that a trial judge prejudicially misremembered key evidence.Justice Carl Anthony Walker delivered the judgment of the 1st District Appellate Panel, with opinion. Kesyon Heard was arrested in April 2018 during a traffic stop, after the arresting officer found 0.2 grams of ecstasy in the vehicle he was driving.At his hearing in Cook County Circuit Court in July 2019, Chicago police officer Christian Szczur testified that during the arrest, he noticed a plastic …