A group of plaintiffs failed to exercise reasonable diligence in a lawsuit against an author who stated in a book that they were guilty of murder, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the trial court’s inconsistent findings about when the limitations period had expired require the case to be remanded and that the defendant did not waive any objections under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 103(b).Justice Mary K. Rochford delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Plaintiffs …