Two companies must face claims that they exposed an employee who later died of mesothelioma to asbestos against his knowledge, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court found that the claims against the employers were not barred by the Worker’s Compensation Act and that they owed the man a duty of care to inform him of the dangerous conditions.Justice Mary S. Schostok delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.In August 1996, Sycamore Industrial Park Associates (SIPA) engaged …