A state appellate panel reversed a more than $41 million verdict awarded by a Kendall County jury in 2021 to a man who was paralyzed after being forcibly removed by employees of a bar in Plano.A panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court remanded the case for a new trial, finding the trial court erred in several ways and denied the defendants a fair trial.Presiding Justice Robert D. McLaren delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.On Nov. 14, 2015, Logan Bland was a customer at Q Bar, a bar in Plano operated by Q …