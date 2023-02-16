A circuit court erred in upholding a state school board’s decision to fire an Oak Park elementary teacher over Facebook posts she made about students and incidents that occurred in her classroom, a state appellate panel held.Dierdre Kelleher, a tenured teacher of more than 20 years at Julian Middle School, was dismissed from her job on Oct. 15, 2019 by the Board of Education of Oak Park Elementary School District No. 97 because of Facebook posts that it claimed violated its policies on social media policies and student …