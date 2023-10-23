A state appellate panel reversed a $15,000 sanctions award against a man and his attorney for failing to call multiple witnesses to the stand in a negligence trial against the man’s former employer.Douglas Wedeking, Jr., sued Illinois Central Railroad Co. (ICRR), after allegedly sustaining heatstroke from a malfunctioning air conditioning unit in a machine he was working in.In a nonprecedential Rule 23 order Friday, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court found that the trial court abused its discretion in …