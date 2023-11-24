A pension fund can record a revived judgment of more than $2.4 million as a new lien on the other party’s property even after seven years have passed, a state appellate panel ruled.Justice Mary L. Mikva delivered the judgment of the 1st District Appellate Court, with opinion.CLP Venture, LLC sued Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund and a predecessor trustee of Charles A. Whobrey in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging that Central States improperly revived a judgment lien from two previous awards …