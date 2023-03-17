A state appellate panel revived an injury case brought by a woman who was bit by an injured dog that she volunteered to help.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the circuit court erred in granting summary judgment in favor of the dog’s owner under the Animal Control Act and reversed the decision.Presiding Justice Bertina E. Lampkin delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.In a written opinion Thursday, Lampkin found there is a genuine issue of material fact in the case.Ashley Scollard, who …