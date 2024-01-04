The village of Oak Brook was incorrectly ordered to disclose privileged attorney-client communications on a budget proposal it anticipated would lead to a labor lawsuit, a state appellate panel ruled in reviving a claim over a closed budget session.A panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court ruled that the village did not satisfy exceptions to the Open Meetings Act, but that the case should be remanded to determine if the village proved any other exemptions under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).Justice Liam C …