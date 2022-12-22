A state appellate court revived the case of an employee who sued BNSF Railway Co. alleging that his job duties over his 41 years with the company exposed him to carcinogens that caused his cancer.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court reversed a ruling from the Circuit Court of Cook County granting summary judgment to BNSF after barring the plaintiff’s experts’ testimony under the Frye standard.Presiding Justice James Fitzgerald Smith delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.David Molitor was …