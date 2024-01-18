The Chicago Cubs must face a lawsuit filed by an Associated Press photographer who alleged that the baseball club’s negligence caused him to sustain injuries while shooting a game, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the Cubs’ mandatory arbitration provision was unconscionable and remanded the case for further proceedings.Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan delivered the judgment of the court.Charles Arbogast sued Chicago Cubs Baseball Club, LLC in Cook County Circuit Court over …