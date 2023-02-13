A state appellate panel revived a lawsuit alleging two Chicago police officers were responsible for a man being shot outside a bar by a fellow patron who threatened him.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled the police officers and the city owed the man a duty of care and were not immune under provisions of the Tort Immunity Act.Justice Mary L. Mikva delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Robert Glover sued the city, Chicago Police Department officers Elliot Tupayachi and Ashton McLean-Hall, and two …