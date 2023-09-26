A law firm must face a suit claiming it fraudulently concealed legal deficiencies in mandated telemarketing notices published by a client.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff sufficiently pleaded fraudulent concealment and equitable estoppel, which overrode the six-year statute of repose cited by the circuit court in its dismissal.Justice Bertina E. Lampkin delivered the judgment of the court.Comprehensive Marketing, Inc. sued Huck Bouma P.C. and Mark Bishop in Cook County Circuit Court in …