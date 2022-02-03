A man’s petition can proceed in a medical malpractice case over his late wife’s treatment after a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that any lack of due diligence was the fault of his former attorneys.Justice James Fitzgerald Smith delivered the judgment of the court.In July 2015, Lisa Karavos retained the now-dissolved law firm Woerthwein & Miller to represent her in a personal injury action against Northwest Community Hospital, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., and Randall Kahan, an OB-GYN who was involved in …