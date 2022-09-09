A man who was attacked by a fellow tenant with a knife at a rooming house may have a negligence case against the owners, a state appellate panel held.Xuedong Pan filed a three-count complaint against Tina King and Bella Mo, owners of the rooming house near the South Side of Chicago where Pan was attacked by Qiu Lin, another renter at the time.Pan alleges that the owners were negligent in numerous ways, including their failure to “reasonably screen tenants prior to agreeing to rent to them,” among other …