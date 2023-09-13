Pace Bus Inc. will have to face a lawsuit by a commuter who alleged it did not give her a safe area to exit a bus, causing her to break her ankle.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the trial judge applied the wrong legal standard in deciding a directed verdict for the defendant and that the natural accumulation rule did not relieve Pace of its duty as a common carrier to provide a safe place for passengers to exit.Justice Aurelia Pucinski delivered the judgment of the court.Amber Woods sued Pace in …