A man injured while maneuvering his tow truck under power lines owned by Ameren Illinois has a negligence case against the power company, an appellate panel ruled.In a written opinion Wednesday, a panel of the 4th District Appellate Court ruled that the open and obvious doctrine, as argued by Ameren, does not apply to the duty created by the Public Utilities Act.In July 2015, Bradley A. Fox was hired by the City of Beardstown in Cass County to assist with removing sand bunkers that were placed under Ameren’s power …