A circuit judge erroneously denied the post-conviction petition of a woman convicted of killing her child, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 3rd District Appellate court ruled that the judge misconstrued the statutory definition of postpartum depression and incorrectly deemed evidence related to the condition as cumulative.In May 2006, Karen McCarron strangled her 3-year-old autistic daughter to death. As a result, she was convicted of first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, obstruction of justice …