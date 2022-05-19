A man’s petition for post-conviction relief on a charge he was an armed habitual criminal should be revived because the county state’s attorney was the former post-conviction counsel in the same case, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 4th District Appellate Court ruled that the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office operated under a per se conflict of interest under the circumstances.Justice Robert J. Steigmann delivered the judgment of the court.In 2011, a Sangamon County jury convicted Derek D. Nolden of …