A state appellate court revived a lawsuit accusing the Illinois Gaming Board and the City of Waukegan of running an unfair and unlawful bidding process for a future Waukegan casino.In a written opinion, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court found the Circuit Court of Cook County erred in dismissing Waukegan Potawatomi Casino’s complaint for lack of standing.The panel reversed and remanded the matter for further proceedings, allowing the opportunity for a trial judge to decide if the application process needs to be …