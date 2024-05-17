A physical therapy center must face a lawsuit alleging that its negligent care required a patient to undergo multiple surgeries after a fall during a session.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the case was not time-barred regardless of a discrepancy between the complaint and its exhibits over the date she fell.Justice Ramon Ocasio III delivered the judgment of the court.Jacqueline M. Bulczak sued Alden Poplar Creek Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and Alden Management Services in Cook County …