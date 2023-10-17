A state appellate panel revived a tortious interference suit in which a woman claimed she was fired from her job at an insurance company because she angered a client in an unrelated incident. A panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court found the trial court failed to apply all reasonable inferences in plaintiff Kim Grako’s favor and misapplied tortious interference law.Grako was fired from Ramza Insurance after she filed for bankruptcy and returned a vehicle she had purchased from Bill Walsh Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc …