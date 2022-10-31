A woman whose father died after a physical altercation with a Village of Dolton police officer may have a wrongful death case against the officer and other defendants, an appellate panel ruled.In a written opinion Friday, a panel of the 1st District appellate court reversed a circuit court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of the Village of Dolton and Officer Ryan Perez, remanding the case for further proceedings.“Summary judgment was inappropriate under section 2-202 because whether Officer Perez engaged in …